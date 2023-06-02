Wolves hit the summit in first away win of season

Ryan Douglas leads at Sheffield (pic Paul Rose)

The Parrys International Wolves beat Ipswich 51-39 in Suffolk and also took home the aggregate point with an overall 100-80 victory.

Despite conceding a 4-2 in the opener, the Monmore men stood firm to share the next six races.

They drew level on the night in Heat Eight when Steve Worrall, who had previously suffered two last places, led a 4-2 with Leon Flint. Wolves then moved ahead in the very next race when Rory Schlein and Zach Cook combined for a 5-1 – and the latter played his part in the defining moments of the fixture.

In Heat 12, Cook followed Luke Becker home for another maximum as the visitors doubled their advantage. And after home spearhead Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfutdinov replied in Heat 13, Wolves sealed the points with a race to spare. Cook, brought into the penultimate race as a reserve switch by team manager Peter Adams, claimed his first ever Premiership race win on the road while Ryan Douglas successfully kept Danyon Hume and Ben Barker at bay.

Douglas then linked up with skipper Sam Masters in Heat 15 as they stunned the Foxhall faithful to 5-1 their formidable Doyle/Sayfutdinov partnership to round off a memorable night in East Anglia.

With the Parrys International Wolves’ scheduled trip to Peterborough on Monday (June 5) postponed due to stadium availability issues at the East of England Arena, they are now back in action next Thursday (June 8, 7.30) when they travel to Sheffield for the first leg of their Sports Insure Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final.

IPSWICH 39: Jason Doyle 13, Emil Sayfutdinov 10+1, Danny King 6+1, Ben Barker 5+1, Danyon Hume 5+1, Joe Thompson 0, Keynan Rew R/R.

WOLVERHAMPTON 51: Ryan Douglas 12+1, Zach Cook 10+3, Sam Masters 10+1, Rory Schlein 8, Luke Becker 5+2, Steve Worrall 4+1, Leon Flint 2+1.