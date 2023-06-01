Wolves looking to snatch top spot on their travels

‘Team effort’: Chris Van Straaten

The Parrys International Wolves lost their opening two league fixtures on the road 49-41 but have since grown in confidence, particularly after securing a hard-fought four points out of five on Monday.

They took a draw from their away meeting at early leaders Belle Vue before beating the reigning champions 46-44 at Monmore later that same night to also end the Manchester side’s seven-match unbeaten run and move within a point of the Aces.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten hailed that performance ‘a great team effort’, adding: “Sam Masters will get a lot of plaudits for holding his nerve and stepping up to win heats 13 and 15 when the pressure really was on, but as the aggregate scoreline showed, every single point from every single rider was crucial in the final outcome.”

Heading to Foxhall tonight, the Parrys International Wolves hold an eight-point lead which they built up in a thoroughly entertaining contest against the Witches at Monmore last week.

And while he’s more than satisfied to see his side’s 100 per cent home record still intact, team manager Peter Adams now wants to see his riders step things up another level on the road.

“When I look back at the two meetings we’ve lost at King’s Lynn and Leicester, I rather wish we could go there again now because I think there were points to be had in those that slipped through our fingers,” he said. “To cement our position at, or near, the top we really need to win away somewhere soon; Ipswich is the next fixture on the calendar so hopefully we can do something there.”

Ipswich: Jason Doyle, Keynan Rew R/R, Danny King, Ben Barker, Emil Sayfutdinov, Danyon Hume, Joe Thompson.