Peter Adams hails super skipper Sam Masters after tight Wolves victory

Sam Masters (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The thrilling 46-44 win at Monmore followed a 45-45 draw in Manchester earlier in the day as Wolves, celebrating their 95th birthday, claimed four of the five points available in the double header to move within a point of Belle Vue at the top of the standings.

Skipper Masters won heats 13 and 15 to earn his team victory after the previously unbeaten visitors threatened to pull-off a late comeback.

“It was tremendous entertainment,” said Adams. “The result is important but not as important as being able to put on a fantastic show of racing and commitment. They were two really good top-flight matches. It was a good day all-round and we are really pleased.

“Sam Masters produced two captain’s rides in Heats 13 and 15 to get us over the line.”

Wolves had earlier been forced to settle for a point in Manchester after losing the super heat 5-4 but looked on course for a comfortable win on home shale as they established a 10-point advantage after six races.

That was still the gap after 10 before the Aces mounted a resurgence, gaining the advantage in heats 11 and 12 and then sending the match to a decide after Ryan Douglas crashed out in the penultimate race. The pressure was on Masters but he stepped up to the plate to keep Brady Kurtz and Dan Bewley at bay to seal victory on the night as well as the aggregate point.

“It was a shame with the accident in Heat 14 because I rather thought we could wrap the meeting up in that race and losing Dougy (Douglas) in the way that we did was particularly damaging,” reflected Adams. “But Sam saved the day, we took four points and we’re very near the top of the league now.

Wolves, who have a match in hand on the leaders, now head to Ipswich on Thursday (7.30pm start) for the first of three straight away fixtures.

The next action at Monmore Green is on Monday, June 12 (7.30) when Peterborough are the visitors.

Monday’s win extended Wolves’ perfect home record to this point of the season, though they are yet to win on their travels and Adams continued: “When I look back at the two meetings we have lost this season, at King’s Lynn and Leicester, I rather wish we could go there again now because I think there were points to be had in those meetings which slipped through our fingers.