Wolves keep up pressure on Speedway Premiership leaders with win over Ipswich

Put it there, partner! Sam Masters and Steve Worrall celebrate a win at Monmore last night Picture: Steve Feeney

Skipper Sam Masters got the Parrys International Wolves off to a great start, taking the first heat as the Monmore men went on to wrap up a 49-41 win.

Wolves went into the clash in second place in the Premiership, just one spot ahead of the Witches but roared on by their home crowd, were able to open up a gap over their visitors from Suffolk.

Masters top scored for the home side, registering 12 points, backed up admirably by Rory Schlein who collected 10+1 with some thrilling rides to wow the Monmore faithful.

The victory means Wolves are breathing down the necks of leaders Belle Vue. The top two go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling bank holiday double-header next Monday.

WOLVERHAMPTON 49: Sam Masters 12, Rory Schlein 10+1, Steve Worrall 7+2, Ryan Douglas 7, Zach Cook 5+1, Leon Flint 4+2, Craig Cook 4.