Wolves' Luke Becker still out for crucial home test with Ipswich

Luke Becker remains sidelined

The American was targeting the clash against the Witches as his comeback meeting – just seven weeks after suffering a broken fibula.

But after sitting on his bike on Friday, he realised he couldn’t apply as much pressure as he expected and is now targeting a return in his Grand Prix qualifier in Slovakia next Saturday (May 27.)

In the meantime, the Parrys International Wolves have booked 2017 British champion Craig Cook to guest in his place.

Cook, who had a spell with Ipswich in 2021, has recorded a whole host of double-figure scores for second tier side Edinburgh so far this term and has enjoyed several good performances previously around Monmore Green.

The Parrys International Wolves will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record at home having won four out of four in all competitions – but know they will have to be at their best as this is, arguably, their biggest test so far.

Ipswich won both of their visits to the Black Country in 2022 and were also victorious in round four of the Premiership Pairs at the venue last July. They are led by 2017 world champion and current Grand Prix star Jason Doyle – who was also the winner of Sam Masters’ testimonial event in the season opener at Monmore Green in March.

They also include former world No.3 Emil Sayfutdinov, who will be racing at Wolverhampton for the first time since 2011, as well as 2016 British champion Danny King.

And with the strength the opposition posses, Wolverhampton team manager Peter Adams feels Monday’s result could be a good indicator of where his side are at ahead of a busy upcoming period.

“We’re looking forward to the Ipswich match,” Adams said. “We owe them one having lost twice to them at home last season.

“They’ve got a very strong team though so it will be interesting to see what we can do against them.”

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

Parrys International Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Craig Cook, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.