Rory Schlein delighted as Wolves tough it out for victory

Rory Schlein leads for Wolves Picture Paul Rose

The Parrys International Wolves sealed a second straight 50-40 success in the Black Country – this time against Sheffield, who are well fancied to be in the running come the end of the season.

Just two points separated the sides with seven races gone before a key run of three heat advantages out of four created some breathing space between the teams.

Wolves may have won 10 of the 15 races but Sheffield made them work hard for their points along the way.

Schlein says he expected nothing less from last year’s runners-up and was just pleased to see the Wolves maintain their unbeaten home start in 2023.

“It was a tough night and we knew it was going to be tough,” Schlein said.

“They’d got Nick (Morris) in at No.1 who goes well around here and with someone like Lewi (Kerr) at reserve, it was never going to be easy. The boys battled hard, even when they got close to us, and ten points is thoroughly deserved.

“We know we’ve got to get a few away wins, but keep this place a fortress, keep winning at home and that will build the confidence.”

Wolves head to Belle Vue in the Knockout Cup tomorrow (7.30pm) with a 26-point lead.