Wolves' Rory Schlein targets more home comforts at Monmore

Rory Schlein leads for Wolves Picture Paul Rose

The Parrys International Wolves have won both of their Premiership outings at Monmore Green so far and also gained a 26-point advantage in their Knockout Cup tie with Belle Vue.

Last time out in the Black Country, a strong start helped the Monmore men on their way to a 50-40 win over Peterborough.

That was a victory Rory Schlein felt Wolves were good value for in a fixture where he recorded his first top-flight double figure points haul since returning to British Speedway.

That’s something he’d love to replicate against Sheffield tonight as he looks to find some consistency, particularly away from the tapes.

“When you’re up against good guys, you can’t give them a head start,” Schlein said.

“We just went back to square one (against Peterborough) though and all of a sudden, ta-dah, the magic returned. It was good for my confidence and moving forward we’ll hopefully reel off some more wins.

“Sheffield have got a solid look about them but we also know what we’re capable of, especially at home, so hopefully we can get off to a good start and build from there.”

Wolves again call upon Scott Nicholls to guest for Luke Becker, who is working hard behind the scenes as he continues his comeback from a broken fibula.

Sheffield include former Wolves racers Tobiasz Musielak and Kyle Howarth, while fellow ex-Wolf Nick Morris also guests at No.1 for the visitors with GP star Jack Holder required to race in Poland.

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12, while kids under seven are admitted free.

Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Scott Nicholls, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.