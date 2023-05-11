Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves trip to Sheffield postponed due to rain

By Jonny DrurySpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolves' trip to Sheffield this evening has been postponed due to rain.

Wolves Speedway (Jonathan Hipkiss)
Wolves Speedway (Jonathan Hipkiss)

They were set to be in the hunt for their first Premiership points of the season in tonight's meeting - but it has now been postponed.

Rain has been falling in Yorkshire - and with more heavy rain forecasted today a decision has been made to call off the clash.

In a post on social media, Wolves said a new date will be confirmed in due course.

Speedway
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News