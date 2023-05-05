Wolves still chasing first away points of the season

Sam Masters

The Parrys International Wolves were in contention for the majority of the meeting but conceded two late 4-2s as they were unable to land their first points on the road this season.

Skipper Sam Masters took the first before the hosts edged ahead in the second.

Jake Allen led Wolves’ Leon Flint from the tapes before a mistake from Dan Thompson allowed Zach Cook through for third. But Thompson reeled the Aussie back in to snatch third on the run to the line.

The hosts took a 5-1 in the third before Wolves picked up their first race advantage in Heat Four.

Guest Scott Nicholls stormed to victory while Flint had to settle for third after being passed by former Wolf Nick Morris at the end of the opening lap.

Wolves temporarily pulled level when Masters and Steve Worrall combined a maximum but Leicester replied with a 5-1 of their own.

Nick Morris got away with an ultra quick start to help him on his way to Heat Seven before Worrall and Flint pulled it back to within two in Heat Eight with a 4-2.

Nicholls picked up his second win in the ninth before Leicester pulled six clear with their third 5-1 in Heat Ten.

When Masters coasted to his third straight win in Heat 11, that prompted team manager Peter Adams to bring his No.1 in as a tactical substitute in Heat 12 in place of reserve Zach Cook who failed to score from his three rides.

Masters thought he’d produced a smart cut back underneath Richard Lawson, but the Leicester No.3 charged his way back past the Wolves skipper.

Masters was soon back to winning ways as he hung on ahead of a hard charging Max Fricke, and with Nicholls coming through for third they were back to within four points.

But the hosts sealed victory with a race to spare as they finished off with back-to-back 4-2s.

The Parrys International Wolves head to Belle Vue on Monday (May 8, 12 noon) as they aim to defend a 26 point lead in their Knockout Cup Quarter-Final.

The next action at Monmore Green will now see them face Sheffield on Monday, May 15 (7.30pm) with the Premiership Pairs now a one-off major event at Leicester on June 29.

Leicester 49: Max Fricke 11+2, Justin Sedgmen 9+1, Richard Lawson 9, Chris Harris 7+2, Nick Morris 7, Jake Allen 5+1, Dan Thompson 1.

Wolverhampton 41: Sam Masters 14, Scott Nicholls 10, Ryan Douglas 6, Steve Worrall 5+1, Leon Flint 4, Rory Schlein 2+2, Zach Cook 0.

Should the Parrys International Wolves successfully defend their 26-point lead at Belle Vue on Monday (May 8, 12 noon), then the fixture will become the deciding leg of the Knockout Cup semi-finals with the first leg in South Yorkshire on Thursday, May 11 (7.30).

If Wolverhampton should not qualify for the next round of the cup, the clash against the Tigers will become the first Premiership meeting between the two.