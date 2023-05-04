Wolves go on the prowl for victory away from home

Wolverhampton Speedway (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves have only faced one fixture on their travels so far – and that 49-41 defeat at King’s Lynn was their only loss of 2023 to date.

Peter Adams’ side were back in action on Monday night when they produced another solid home victory, beating Peterborough by 10 points at Monmore Green.

It means they’ve won two of their three Premiership fixtures so far ahead of their latest league test against the top-flight newcomers.

Leicester were elevated back into the Premiership over the winter and their four fixtures at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena have been extremely close contests.

With several of Wolverhampton’s riders racing in the second tier in recent years, the Wolfpack have done plenty of laps around the Beaumont Park venue. And that’s something that Rory Schlein feels could help them on Thursday night.

“We all ride Leicester well from our meetings there in the Championship,” he said. “Dougy (Ryan Douglas) rode there for a few seasons as did Scotty (Nicholls), who is guesting for us again, and we’ve all been there as away riders at some point.”

Leicester: Max Fricke, Justin Sedgmen, Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Nick Morris, Jake Allen, Dan Thompson.