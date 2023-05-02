Wolves fire on all cylinders as fans flock to Monmore

Wolves v Peterborough

It was an action packed night of top-flight racing at Monmore Green with a bumper crowd treated to some spectacular action.

The Parrys International Wolves may not have raced at home for three weeks but it barely took them any time at all to get back into their stride as they inflicted a fifth straight defeat on the struggling Panthers.

The night got off to a dramatic start when things got extremely tight in the opening couple of corners.

Peterborough guest Chris Harris collected the back end of Wolves skipper Sam Masters’ bike – and the home No.1 slammed into the air fence at high speed.

Thankfully though, Masters picked himself up off the deck after a few moments and was fit to take his place in the re-run.

Wolves’ early season run of home 5-1s in the opener came to an end though when visiting captain Hans Andersen made the best start and took the chequered flag.

The hosts did find a maximum in the very next race though when winter signing Zach Cook won his second straight Heat Two at Monmore – but it was the ride from reserve partner Leon Flint that brought the house down.

The Rising Star worked his way from the back to first get past Ben Cook before charging under Jordan Jenkins down the back straight on the final lap to claim second.

Wolves turned a 4-2 against into one of that scoreline in their favour in Heat Three; Rory Schlein and Ryan Douglas finding a route by both of their opposite numbers.

It looked set to be a 5-1 in Heat Four with reliable guest Scott Nicholls well clear out front, but a slight error from Flint whilst in second allowed former Wolf Nick Morris through.

Schlein and Douglas made it a hat-trick of 4-2s in Heat Five – the latter snatching third place on the line from Harris, before a fourth 4-2 followed when Steve Worrall executed a fine pass to get by Morris with Masters narrowly missing out on second in the closing stages.

Mechanical gremlins for Worrall gifted Peterborough a 5-1 in Heat Eight – but he recovered to lead a maximum in an all-action Heat Ten with Masters fending off the hard charging duo of Richie Worrall and Benjamin Basso.

Wolves then led a trio of 3-3s to wrap up the victory with with two races to spare – with Nicholls beaten for the first time in Heat 13.

Douglas took an alarming spill in the penultimate race after tangling with Basso on bend three - and after some initial concern, the Aussie soon jumped to his feet and walked back to the pits before Masters took the final race of the night in dominant fashion.

The Parrys International Wolves head to Leicester on Thursday (May 4, 7.30) with the opening round of the Premiership Pairs the next action at Monmore Green on Monday, May 15 (7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 50: Sam Masters 11+1, Rory Schlein 10+1, Scott Nicholls 9, Steve Worrall 7+1, Zach Cook 5, Leon Flint 4+1, Ryan Douglas 4.