Wolves out to extend their unbeaten start

Wolves Speedway

The Parrys International Wolves opened their account with a 56-34 Premiership win over King’s Lynn before beating Belle Vue by 26 points in their Knockout Cup clash.

The fixture against the Panthers will be the club’s first action in two-and-a-half weeks – and the first since the shock news that landlords Entain want to evict them from their home – but it kicks off a hectic May schedule.

It’s the first of six team fixtures with the Premiership Pairs also being held at Monmore Green on Monday, May 15.

And skipper Sam Masters feels it could be an important period in their campaign. “We’ve got a lot of meetings coming up these next couple of months,” he said.

“After they’re done we’ll probably have a good idea of where we’re actually at as a team.

“We’ve got off to a really good start and the confidence is definitely on the up between the boys.

“We’re all feeling good and we’ve already shown what we’re capable of as a team.

“We just want to keep the good start going but it will be good to get back to Wolves.”

With Luke Becker continuing his rehabilitation work following his broken fibula, Club bosses have again called upon British legend Scott Nicholls.

Peterborough have two guests in their line up; Chris Harris steps in for Nicki Pedersen after the Dane quit the club last month while former Wolf Nick Morris comes in for Niels-Kristian Iversen who is competing in the Speedway Euro Championship qualifier in Hungary.

Peterborough, the 2021 Premiership Champions, have lost all four of their fixtures so far this term.

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged seven-12 while kids under-sevens are admitted free. Gates open at 7pm.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Scott Nicholls, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.