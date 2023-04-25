Wolves speedway off to avoid ‘farce’

Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten

The decision to call off the first meeting at Monmore since it emerged speedway will no longer be welcome at the venue after this season was taken at 9am yesterday morning, with club bosses wary of track conditions after a wet weekend and a forecast of further showers in following hours.

Van Straaten admitted under normal circumstances a decision would have been left until later in the day but with the prospect of a larger attendance than normal, the call was made early in order to avoid a potential “farce”.

He told the Express & Star: “We were expecting a really big crowd, with many people having indicated their intention to make a first trip to Monmore for several years.

“With that in mind, we could not risk a farce. It would be no good putting something on which wasn’t good to watch and with the forecast threatening more rain on Monday afternoon, we had to make a decision.

“Had it been a normal meeting we might have left it longer but you have to make sure people are aware. It’s disappointing because Leicester are our local rivals, new to the top flight and would have brought quite a few fans themselves.

“But that is speedway. You are always beholden to the weather.”

Van Straaten, meanwhile, admitted he had been overwhelmed by the levels of support since it emerged the club’s future was in jeopardy at the start of last week.

More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition urging Monmore owners Entain to change its mind, while Van Straaten has experienced a busy week, meeting with local MPs and Wolverhampton city council, while he is due to have talks today with West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

He also confirmed he had spoken to Tai Woffinden after the three-time World champion last week told the Express & Star he wanted to be part of the “next chapter” of the club’s history by helping them build a new track.

While the overwhelming preference would be to remain at Monmore, the club’s home since 1928, bosses are staying realistic and focused on finding possible locations for a new venue.

Van Straaten said: “The support has been incredible. People have realised the club is part of Wolverhampton folklore and we really have been overwhelmed by the response.

“We are staying as positive as we can when it comes to the future.”