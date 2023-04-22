Tai Woffinden: Help Wolves build for future

Tai Woffinden in the pits, at Monmore Green Stadium, Wolverhampton

The three-time world champion has called on the city council to help find a location where a motorsport park, which would also include a motocross track, can be built.

Speedway is facing an uncertain future in the city after the owners of Monmore Green told Wolves the sport will no longer be welcome at the venue after this year.

But Woffinden, who rode six seasons for the club between 2009 and 2016 and has always vowed to one day return, believes now is the time to be positive.

He told the Express & Star: “As one door closes, another one opens and I would like to be heavily involved in the next chapter of Wolverhampton speedway.

“From my side, I would like to see the council allocate a plot of land for a motorsport park where we can have speedway and a motocross track and some other activities, to help grow motorsport in the area. Something which benefits the area. I want to see if it is something we can make happen.”

Woffinden plans to speak with long-time Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten to discuss the project but believes it would be viable.

The 32-year-old, who has not ridden in the British speedway leagues for seven years, would also like to see the Promoters’ Association change its rules and allow more top riders to compete.

He continued: “It is always something I have been interested in. Now it looks like Wolves are not going to have a home next year, it feels the perfect time to get our heads together and try and make some momentum and get something off the ground.

“I genuinely think it is not the hardest thing to get going. The hardest part will be the council giving us a bit of land which would allow us to build the perfect set-up.

“I don’t think supporters would mind driving 10 minutes out of town to an area where there won’t be any noise restrictions. With me having the contacts I do, Chris having the contacts he does, I think we can make it work between us and a few more people involved.

“It all comes down to whether there are 20-odd acres available where a motorsport park can be built.

“Let’s change the rules a little bit so more top riders can come back and race for Wolverhampton, maybe me and Freddie Lindgren race there next season but share the events, a squad system.”

Nearly 15,000 people have signed a petition to save Wolves speedway since Monday’s announcement by Monmore owners Entain. Woffinden said: “It is a massive company. Whatever they are planning, they will have started it 12 to 24 months ago and now they are putting things in place which will happen in a couple of years’ time.

“Unfortunately, speedway is not involved in that decision. But let’s be positive about it.