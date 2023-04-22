'Speechless' speedway boss calling on council to help save Wolverhampton club

Wolverhampton Speedway's future is in doubt

Damien Bates, who is vice-chairman and on the board of directors at BSPA, revealed he was stunned to learn that Wolverhampton Speedway would be turfed out of their Monmore Green home of almost 100 years.

Their home track’s owners, Entain Group, informed the club their tenancy agreement would not be extended beyond this year, which would leave the club homeless and with little hope of a future.

The controversial move has been widely condemned by staff, riders, supporters and politicians, among others, and now Mr Bates has called local authority bosses to help fight the decision.

Mr Bates, who is also co-promoter at Sheffield Tigers, said: “Speedway fans come and pay their hard-earned money to support their clubs and I know personally the appreciation (from clubs) is unbelievable, I know how difficult it can be.

“Clubs have tried to respond by signing some good, big names to justify people paying, we need to try to give people the best to support their local teams.

“It’s massive people do turn out and support their local teams. Hopefully in Wolverhampton and Peterborough, their local councils and MPs, they will see that and step in to help their clubs in the situations.”

Mr Bates added he was left “in shock” at the news and branded it “an utter shame” for clubs the stature of Wolverhampton and Peterborough Panthers – who are suffering similar problems – to be “forced out”.

Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield labelled it “terribly sad”.