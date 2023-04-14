Wolves are beaten as Krzysztof Kasprzak stars

Speedway - KO Cup - Wolverhampton Wolves v Belle Rue Aces - Monday 10th April 2023

The Parrys International Wolves were beaten 49-41 at the Adrian Flux Arena – their first defeat of 2023. They did add a point to their Premiership tally though, securing the aggregate victory 97-83 following their 56-34 home win over the Stars 10 days previous.

Former World No.2 Kasprzak had endured a nightmare first couple of meetings for his new club, but romped to a full five-ride maximum on his home debut for the Stars.

Wolves opened with a 4-2, won by Steve Worrall who made a terrific start from the outside gate, before the hosts edged ahead with a 5-1 in heat three when Kasprzak was partnered by Stars skipper Josh Pickering, despite the pressing efforts of Rory Schlein.

Rising Star Leon Flint outgated his opponents to help him on his way to a brilliant heat four success. He had to have his wits about him, though, with home man Michael Palm Toft closing in on the final lap while guest Scott Nicholls had to settle for third as the Wolves drew back level.

Worrall and Sam Masters tucked in behind Kasprzak for a shared race in the fifth before the hosts seemingly took control of the night.

The Stars reeled off five straight race wins including a 5-1 maximum in heat nine to move them eight points ahead.

But Aussie Ryan Douglas stopped the rot with a hard fought ride to take the 10th.

Wolves then halved the deficit in heat 11 as Worrall and Masters combined for a 5-1.

King’s Lynn struck a 4-2 in heat 12 before Wolves hit back instantly in heat 13. Masters shot away from the tapes while Nicholls came underneath former Wolf Nicolai Klindt off bend two, lap two.

The Stars wrapped up the victory on the night with a race to spare when Kasprzak pulled off a fourth straight win. And with Frederik Jakobsen getting the better of Flint for third, they moved six ahead and out of the Wolfpack’s reach.

Wolves now face a short gap before Premiership newcomers Leicester visit Monmore Green on April 24.

King’sLynn 49: Krzysztof Kasprzak 15, Josh Pickering 8+2, Thomas Jorgensen 8, Michael Palm Toft 7, Frederik Jakobsen 6, Nicolai Klindt 4+1, Jason Edwards 1.