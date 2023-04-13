Wolves hitting the road for first time

Wolves

The Parrys International Wolves travel to Norfolk in high spirits after an impressive start to the campaign.

They stormed to a 46-20 win over Belle Vue in the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie on Monday night.

And that was on the back of a comprehensive opening 56-34 Premiership success over King’s Lynn at Monmore Green the previous week.

The Parrys International Wolves won 12 of the 15 races on that occasion – but in-form Wolf Steve Worrall says it’s natural to expect a tougher test on the road for a number of reasons.

“We caught them at the right time last week,” Worrall said. “They hadn’t had any track time; their press and practice was cancelled and they hadn’t had any fixtures as a team.

“Coming straight to Wolverhampton for your first one when you’ve got a team who mainly like the proper big tracks, it wasn’t ideal for them at all.

“We took full advantage though, it got us off to a flyer and we’ve only grown in confidence since then.

“We know it will be a lot tougher at King’s Lynn; they’ll want to show their supporters they’re a different side around their own track. And let’s not forget, towards the end of last season, our performance there was dreadful if we’re being honest. So as a team we feel we’ve got a bit of making up to do on that part if you like.

“But we also want to go there and carry on our strong start to the year.”

With Luke Becker still sidelined with a broken fibula, Wolverhampton will use Scott Nicholls as a guest for the American – if he came through Oxford’s second tier clash with Plymouth last night after suffering an ankle injury in Poland on Saturday.

King’s Lynn: Nicolai Klindt, Thomas Jorgensen, Josh Pickering, Krzysztof Kasprzak, Michael Palm Toft, Frederik Jakobsen, Jason Edwards.