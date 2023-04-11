Only rain can halt dominant Wolves

Speedway - KO Cup - Wolverhampton Wolves v Belle Rue Aces

Parrys International Wolves were leading the Aces 46-20 when rain curtailed proceedings with four heats remaining of what had become the first leg of the tie due to the postponement in Manchester earlier in the day.

It gives them a tremendous chance of progression when the return fixture takes place, with Wolves putting in a superb display and winning all 11 races.

The dominant hosts had four unbeaten riders with Steve Worrall scoring a paid maximum against his former club, as his partnership with skipper Sam Masters again proved unbreakable at home.

Ryan Douglas was also unbeaten from three rides while there was a nine-point haul from guest Chris Harris – who stepped in at short notice after recent signing Scott Nicholls picked up a knock in Poland at the weekend.

Even British GP winner Dan Bewley couldn’t halt the Wolves charge as he found himself on the receiving end of three 5-1s, two of them as part of an opening six-heat barrage which saw the hosts race into a 16-point advantage.

Harris kept the ball rolling by re-passing Tom Brennan to win Heat 7 and Worrall also came from the back in the next race. And as rain began to fall, Wolves further enhanced their position with back-to-back 5-1s in Heats 10 and 11, reserve Zach Cook taking the scalp of Bewley, before a halt had to be called.

Wolverhampton 46: Steve Worrall 10+2, Chris Harris 9, Sam Masters 8+1, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Zach Cook 5+1, Rory Schlein 4, Leon Flint 2+1.