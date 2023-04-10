Wolves looking to trump the Aces

Scott Nicholls

The Parrys International Wolves head to Manchester at 12 noon before hosting the Aces at Monmore Green at 8pm.

The Black Country outfit got their campaign off to a dream start last Monday with a 56-34 Premiership win over King’s Lynn.

Seven times British champion Scott Nicholls guested in that fixture and a paid maximum against the Stars prompted club bosses to sign him as an injury replacement for Luke Becker.

He’ll make his latest official ‘debut’ in an otherwise unchanged line-up.

Steve Worrall also got his year off to a flyer with a 10+2 return against King’s Lynn and the former Belle Vue man is looking forward to the cup tie against his old club.

“History shows these meetings are quite tasty,” he said. “I know Wolves have got the better of Belle Vue more often than not in recent times and it would be good to keep that going.

“As a team we all rode really well against King’s Lynn and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.

“We’ve got a top five who could ride in every single position and it’s quite unique in a team to have that.

“You can rely on all five to go out there and do the job and it’s nice to be in that position and hopefully it stands us in good stead for the season.”

Belle Vue, who are the reigning top-flight Champions, include British Champ and GP star Dan Bewley while an early change in the greensheet averages sees former World Under-21 Champion Jaimon Lidsey drop to reserve.

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free. Gates open at 7pm.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Scott Nicholls, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.