Wolves swoop for British champion Scott Nicholls as Luke Becker's replacement

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton have snapped up seven times British Champion Scott Nicholls as an injury replacement for Luke Becker.

Scott Nicholls has a 28-day deal
The former Grand Prix regular re-joins the Parrys International Wolves on a 28-day deal with American star Becker sidelined with a broken fibula. Nicholls, who previously represented the Parrys International Wolves at the beginning of the 2019 season, has made a blistering start to the 2023 campaign.

He finished on the rostrum at Sam Masters’ Testimonial at Monmore Green at the end of last month and followed that up with an 11+1 paid maximum as a guest in the opening 56-34 victory over King’s Lynn on Monday.

He then scored a stunning 15-point maximum for Championship outfit Oxford against reigning Champions Poole on Wednesday night and he’ll now step into the Wolves’ side for the Bank Holiday double header against Belle Vue.

Club promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Scott back on board and it was a bit of a no-brainer to be honest.

“Luke will be undergoing further appointments with specialists and he’s going to be out for at least the next month or so.

“And with Scott making the start to the season that he has, and with the experience he can add to the team, we simply couldn’t let the opportunity pass us by while it was available to us.”

The Parrys International Wolves are back at Monmore Green next Monday (April 10, 8pm) when they host the decider of their Knockout Cup tie against Belle Vue - the first leg takes place in Manchester earlier that same day (12pm).

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

