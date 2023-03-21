Luke Becker backed to make his mark

Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Sam Masters, Leon Flint, Steve Worrall. Kneeling: Zach Cook, Luke Becker. IMAGE: PAUL ROSE

Wolves open their campaign on April 3 when they host King’s Lynn at Monmore Green, with long-serving Van Straaten admitting he is as excited as ever for the campaign.

A busy winter has seen a series of big name signings at rival clubs but Van Straaten believes 24-year-old Becker, voted last year’s rider of the year and one of five returning team members, can be the man to make a difference.

He said: “I’m pleased with the team we have. It looks good on track. It is solid. It needs, without question, one of them to step up.

“There is no question about that. We are going to face some heat 15s where we have two Grand Prix riders against us. We need one of the guys to step up.

“If you ask me, it is probably Luke Becker. He is probably going to be the guy who steps up to the plate.”