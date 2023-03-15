Wolves fans with double chance to see stars ahead of new season

The Parrys International Wolves 2023 side will take to the Monmore Green track for the first time on Monday (March 20) with a special team practice session – and supporters will be able to gain entry from 6.30pm by donating a minimum of £1 to charity on the gate.
The following night (Tuesday, March 21), the club’s Management Pre-Season Talk-In will take place at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub from 8pm with admission just £3, including a raffle ticket.
Sam Masters’ Testimonial kickstarts the action at Monmore Green on Sunday, March 26 (3pm) with the Parrys International Wolves’ first team meeting at home to King’s Lynn in the Premiership on Monday, April 3 (7.30).