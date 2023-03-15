Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves fans with double chance to see stars ahead of new season

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton supporters will have a double opportunity to whet their appetite ahead of the new season next week.

Wolves Speedway
Wolves Speedway

The Parrys International Wolves 2023 side will take to the Monmore Green track for the first time on Monday (March 20) with a special team practice session – and supporters will be able to gain entry from 6.30pm by donating a minimum of £1 to charity on the gate.

The following night (Tuesday, March 21), the club’s Management Pre-Season Talk-In will take place at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub from 8pm with admission just £3, including a raffle ticket.

Sam Masters’ Testimonial kickstarts the action at Monmore Green on Sunday, March 26 (3pm) with the Parrys International Wolves’ first team meeting at home to King’s Lynn in the Premiership on Monday, April 3 (7.30).

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News