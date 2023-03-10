Wolves' Sam Masters calls on his Aussie pals for testimonial

Sam Masters (Jeff Davies)

Fellow Aussies Nick Morris, Josh Pickering, Justin Sedgmen, Rohan Tungate and Jye Etheridge will all take to the track at Monmore Green on Sunday, March 26 (3pm).

And with Masters himself also racing alongside Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Ryan Douglas and Rory Schlein, that means 10 of the 16 will be from Down Under.

“There’s a lot of guys over here racing who I kind of grew up with and because we’ve all been on similar journeys, I always wanted them involved,” Masters said.

“I’m stoked with all of the boys who have said they’ll come and do my Testimonial and it’s shaping up to be a great meeting.”

It means there’s just one spot left to fill – with the 16th rider due to be confirmed in the days in the lead up to the fixture.

A reminder that special VIP and sponsorship packages also remain available. For full details, head to: www.wolverhampton-speedway.com/news.php?extend.3616