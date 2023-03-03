Notification Settings

Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten hoping for some ‘box office’ moments

By Russell Youll

Wolverhampton Speedway promoter Chris Van Straaten is expecting some ‘box office moments’ in this year’s Premiership following some big-name signings by their rivals over the winter.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten.
Seven sides will compete in this year’s top-flight with Leicester making the step up from the Championship.

They themselves have secured the services of Grand Prix competitor Max Fricke alongside three-times British champion Chris Harris.

British Grand Prix winner and 2021 Speedway of Nations Gold medallist Dan Bewley has returned to reigning champions Belle Vue, while 2017 world champion Jason Doyle has committed to another year at Ipswich. He will be joined at Foxhall by former world No.3 Emil Sayfutidnov, while Monmore Green’s track record holder Niels-Kristian Iversen and triple world champion Nicki Pedersen have also returned to British speedway with Peterborough.

Van Straaten said: “I think seeing these top names back in the sport in the UK shows the drawing power of British Speedway once again and that’s absolutely fantastic news for everyone involved.

“It’s obviously great to have those sorts of names racing in the UK this year and I think the recent signings of Nicki Pedersen and Emil Sayfutdinov in particular are a huge boost for the sport over here.

“Those sorts of riders provide box office moments and they do put extra bums on seats.

“It means the Premiership is in a healthy looking position once again and I think we’re in for some very close and entertaining meetings this season.”

Racing returns to the Black Country on Sunday, March 26 (3pm) with the Sam Masters Testimonial on what promises to be a special occasion for the Parrys International Wolves’ skipper.

The first team action of the season takes place on Monday, April 3 (7.30pm) when Wolverhampton host King’s Lynn, who have signed former World No.2 Krzysztof Kasprzak over the winter.

