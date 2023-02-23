Notification Settings

Wolverhampton team-mate trio join Sam Masters’ testimonial night

By Russell Youll

Sam Masters has added three of his Wolverhampton team-mates to his testimonial line-up.

Luke Becker

Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas and returning racer Rory Schlein will all race in the event at Monmore Green on Sunday, March 26 (3pm).

They join former Parrys International Wolves heroes Freddie Lindgren and Jacob Thorssell with further names to be announced later this week.

Masters said: “To have those boys in my testimonial was a no-brainer really.

“Becker, Dougy and Rory are three good friends of mine in the sport and also race with me at Wolves so it will be good to give them some track time at the start of the season.

“We’ve all spent a lot of time together both on and off the track and I’m really glad they wanted to be a part of my meeting.”

Various sponsorship and VIP packages remain available for the meeting. Full details can be found at: http://www. wolverhampton-speedway.com/news.php?extend.3616

A reminder that Masters will also be appearing live on stage at the Cleveland Arms on Monday, March 13. Tickets an purchased via: http://clevelandarms.com/bookingoffice

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

