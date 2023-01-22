Jacob Thorssell back for Sam Masters' testimonial

Jacob Thorssell

The Swede spent eight consecutive seasons at Monmore Green and was a part of their 2016 Elite League success.

He was due to be a part of their 2020 side also – but the pandemic cancelled that season and travel restrictions, among other reasons, have seen him miss out on a team spot since.

Like his Swedish compatriot Freddie Lindgren, who was named in the line-up last week, Thorssell is excited to be heading back to the home of the Parrys International Wolves, especially for the Testimonial of the current club captain.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Monmore Green,” he said. “I can’t believe it’s been four years since I was last there – it’s been crazy times and it’s gone so fast.

“Hopefully I can remember how to get around that tight Monmore Green track but I’m really pleased to be doing it for Sam.

“Sam and me are good friends, we catch up every now and then and he’s a great guy with a great family.

“I was really pleased when he asked me to do his testimonial and with Freddie also in the line-up, it should be a really fun meeting to be a part of.”

Meanwhile Masters said: “Jacob was definitely one guy that I was never going to leave out of my testimonial. I consider him one of the best guys I’ve ever met and raced with and he was such an awesome team-mate.