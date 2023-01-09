Notification Settings

Wolves driven to success again

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton Speedway’s record breaking association with Parrys International will continue into 2023.

The Cheslyn Hay coach tours company have been main team sponsors since 2001 – and the club will once again be known as the Parrys International Wolves this season.

It means British Speedway’s longest running team sponsorship agreement is extended – and club promoter Chris Van Straaten has hailed company chief Dave Parry.

“Dave’s backing and support through Parrys International is quite unbelievable really,” he said.

“It’s vitally important to a club like Wolverhampton and we are almightily proud to be supported by such a professional, long established company who are celebrating their Golden anniversary in 2023, 50 years since they were formed.”

Meanwhile Dave Parry said: “There’s just no holding us back is there?

“It’s a long-standing association that we are proud of and I think it’s good for everyone involved.

“For the club and for ourselves the benefits speak for themselves but for the supporters that continuity is good too.

“It’s been a challenging few years with everything that’s been going on in the world but I think 2023 is the year where we’re more-or-less fully back to normal – and hopefully it’s a successful one for us as a company as well as the team on track!”

Parrys International will hold their popular open day on Sunday (January 15, 11am-3pm) and Steve Worrall will be in attendance providing interviews on stage throughout the day.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

