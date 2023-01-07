Wolves to open campaign with Sam Masters testimonial

Sam Masters IMAGE: Jeff Davies

Racing returns to the Black Country on Sunday, March 26 (3pm) with the Sam Masters Testimonial on what promises to be a special occasion for the Parrys International Wolves skipper.

The first team action of the season takes place on Monday, April 3 (7.30pm) as Wolverhampton host King’s Lynn – who have signed former world No.2 Krzysztof Kasprzak over the winter. Belle Vue will be the opponents in the Knockout Cup Quarter-Finals – with both legs taking place on Easter Monday, April 10.

Peter Adams’ side will make the traditional trip to Manchester at 12pm on that date before hosting the Aces in the decider at Monmore at 8pm.

March

20 Press & Practice ... H

26 Sam Masters Test ... H

April

3 King’s Lynn Prem H

10 Belle Vue (12pm) KOC A

10 Belle Vue (8pm) KOC H

13 King’s Lynn Prem A

24 Leicester Prem H

May

1 Peterborough Prem H

4 Leicester Prem A

15 Prem Pairs R1 H

22 Ipswich Prem H

29 Belle Vue (12pm) Prem A

29 Belle Vue (8pm) Prem H

June

1 Ipswich Prem A

5 Peterborough Prem A

8 Sheffield Prem A

12 Peterborough Prem H

15 King’s Lynn Prem A

19 Sheffield Prem H

26 King’s Lynn Prem H

July

3 Belle Vue Prem A

6 Ipswich Prem A

10 Belle Vue Prem H

31 Peterborough Prem A

August

7 Leicester Prem H

17 Leicester Prem A

21 Ipswich Prem H

24 Sheffield Prem A

28 Sheffield Prem H