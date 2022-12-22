Wolves' Sam Masters gets a testimonial for seven years of service

Sam Masters and Steve Worrall on their way to another 5-1. IMAGE: Jeff Davies

The event will take place at Monmore Green, the home of the Parrys International Wolves, on Sunday, March 26 (3pm).

Aussie Masters is back with the club for a seventh straight season in 2023 and team manager Peter Adams is hoping for a big turnout for his skipper.

“Since joining Wolverhampton in 2016, Sam has been terrific for the club both on and off the racetrack,” Adams said.

“We’re really pleased to have him back with us next year and this will be a terrific day for Sam I’m sure.

“I have no doubt it will be something of a star studded line-up and I hope it is well supported in good numbers because he’s been a terrific servant to British Speedway over the past decade or so.”

Wolverhampton speedway and Sam Masters would like to thank stadium landlords Ladbrokes for their co-operation and assistance in planning the event.