Ex-GB star Worrall agrees deal to stay with Wolves

Steve Worrall

The former Great Britain international joined the club last winter following seven seasons with Belle Vue and became a popular figure with the Parrys International Wolves supporters during his first campaign in the Black Country.

He formed a solid partnership with skipper Sam Masters in the No.2 position and averaged over seven points per meeting.

Worrall has spoken about how welcome he was made to feel from the moment he arrived and insists he only ever had his eyes on being back in the Wolverhampton pits next season.

“I’m a creature of habit, I don’t really like moving, so it was a big thing for me coming to Wolves,” Worrall said.

“I really enjoyed every minute though and I feel like I slotted in really well.

“My hope and my intention was always to be back at Wolverhampton because as I’ve said, once I find somewhere I like I tend to like to stay there. You create that bond with the fans, you get comfortable in your surroundings and it’s a brilliant club to be a part of.”

Worrall joins Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas and Leon Flint on the list of five riders retained from the side that reached the 2022 Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Rory Schlein is coming out of retirement to rejoin the club he spent three-and-a-half seasons with while fellow Aussie Zach Cook completes the team after being handed his first top-flight team spot.

A reminder that the club’s annual Winter Talk-In takes place tonight (Monday, December 12, 8pm) at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub.