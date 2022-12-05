New Aussie star Zach backed to Cook up a storm for Wolves

Zach Cook Pic: Anthony Burchell

The 23-year-old has bagged his first Premiership team spot after developing his racing in the second tier over the past couple of seasons.

Cook made his debut with Plymouth in 2021 before making the switch to Poole – where he played a key role as the Pirates were crowned Championship champions last month.

His progression has now earned him a reserve berth in the top-flight and comes heavily recommended by some of his new Parrys International Wolves team-mates.

Club promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “We’ve got a fair few Australians already back in our line-up and when we were discussing the team for next season, Zach’s name was one which was mentioned by a couple of the existing Wolverhampton riders.

Pedigree

“A few of them know him well and spoke about his pedigree, his professionalism and his will to succeed which all fits in very nicely with us at Wolverhampton.

“He’s a rider we feel can improve from down in those reserve berths and he is also really looking forward to everything that lies ahead.

“He’s visited Monmore Green a couple of times, and he was actually there working on his brother Ben’s bikes at the Olympique in our final meeting of the season.

“So he knows what it’s all about and it’s nice to give him the opportunity to show what he can do at the highest level of British speedway.”

The Parrys International Wolves now just have one team spot to fill with Sam Masters, Rory Schlein, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas and rising star Leon Flint already confirmed starters.