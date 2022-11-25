Youngster Leon Flint a bright spark for Wolves again

Leon Flint (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The 19-year-old becomes the fourth rider to return from this season’s side with Sam Masters, Luke Becker and Ryan Douglas also back on board.

Flint joined the Parrys International Wolves part way through 2021, following the retirement of Tom Bacon, before competing for the Monmore Men in the Premiership again this term.

He contributed 70 points from reserve as the Wolves reached the end-of season play-offs in what was also a truly memorable year on an individual front.

Flint was crowned both British Under-21 and British Under-19 champion within the space of a month – two major honours which team manager Peter Adams believes truly highlights his pedigree.

“Last year was a great year for Leon,” Adams said. “He rode well domestically with some brilliant performances along the way for Wolverhampton, he was second in Berwick’s Championship averages, he represented Great Britain very well abroad and those two individual titles were important for him as well.

“They showed that he can handle those kinds of pressure situations and we’re glad to be continuing with Leon.

“We had to wait for the AGM to clarify the criteria for next season’s Rising Star programme, but when we knew Leon was available to us, it didn’t take us very long at all to decide that we should persevere with him because he’s a good, young talent and we know there’s an even better rider in there than we have already seen in some performances at Wolverhampton.”

