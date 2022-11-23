Notification Settings

Wolves sponsor Dave Parry honoured for commitment to speedway

By Russell Youll

Wolverhampton speedway chief Chris Van Straaten says he is delighted that main team sponsor Dave Parry has finally been recognised for the commitment and dedication he’s shown to the sport.

Parry received a special award for his services to Speedway at the recent 2022 World Speedway Riders’ Association End of Season dinner. Parry raced for the Crewe Kings before becoming team manager of Wolverhampton in the early 1980s.

And for the past 21 seasons, his Parrys International Coach Tours company have provided main team sponsorship of the Monmore Green based club in a record breaking association.

Van Straaten said: “It’s great to see that Dave’s services to the sport have finally been recognised.

“His support of Wolverhampton in particular has been truly remarkable.

“He’s seen the sport from all angles possible and everybody at Wolverhampton Speedway really is delighted for Dave.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

