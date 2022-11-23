Wolves sponsor Dave Parry honoured for commitment to speedway

Parry received a special award for his services to Speedway at the recent 2022 World Speedway Riders’ Association End of Season dinner. Parry raced for the Crewe Kings before becoming team manager of Wolverhampton in the early 1980s.

And for the past 21 seasons, his Parrys International Coach Tours company have provided main team sponsorship of the Monmore Green based club in a record breaking association.

Van Straaten said: “It’s great to see that Dave’s services to the sport have finally been recognised.

“His support of Wolverhampton in particular has been truly remarkable.