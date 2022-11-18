Aussie Ryan Douglas to remain at Wolverhampton

Ryan Douglas in action - Picture: Jeff Davies

The 29-year-old has admitted a personal battle at getting to grips with the Monmore Green circuit, contributing more points on the road in his two-and-a-half seasons than at his home track.

Wolves boss Peter Adams praised Douglas’ commitment, saying: “In some ways, it would’ve been easy for him to stay in his comfort zone and move to a big, fast track where he is always very efficient.

“But full credit to him because he wants to stick with it and he’s determined to master it by getting more appearances under his belt.”

Meanwhile the speedway league structure for the 2023 season has now been confirmed after this week’s AGM in Coventry.

Leicester will move up to the Premiership as expected, meaning the top flight will comprise seven clubs, with nine contesting the Championship including Edinburgh after confirmation of the Armadale Stadium being available.