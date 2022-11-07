Sam Masters seals a Monmore return

Sam Masters

The Aussie ace is the second rider to agree a return with the Parrys International Wolves with American Luke Becker already back on board.

Since arriving at Monmore Green during the 2016 title winning year, Masters has developed into one of the league’s top riders.

He’s scored over 1,200 league points for the Wolves and is hugely popular amongst the club’s fan base.

And he will again lead the side in a year where the Parrys International Wolves are keen to end their title drought.

Team boss Peter Adams said: “We’re obviously delighted to have Sam back at Wolverhampton next year.

“As soon as we spoke to him, it became very clear he had no ideas whatsoever of moving anywhere else and he was always in our plans.

“He’s a fantastic club man all round and on track he just seems to get better and better year on year.

“I think this season has been his best season with Wolverhampton in the Premiership and with Edinburgh in the Championship and he just gets better with age.

“For a long time this season he topped the Premiership averages but when those little injuries and knocks started taking their toll that saw him overtaken.

“Huge credit to him on that front though because he hardly missed anything for Wolverhampton.

“Sam gritted his teeth and raced through the pain barrier on a fair few occasions - but fair play to him, he was still scoring, somewhat, near to the top of his game points wise.

“He’s a terrific rider, an excellent leader as captain of the team and he’ll be right up there again next year I’m sure.”

2023 Advanced Ticket Books will be available to purchase from the Monmore Green Speedway Office on Saturday, December 3.