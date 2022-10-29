Wolves given an apology after speedway error

Speedway

Calculations for the scoring on Thursday night at Belle Vue saw an error made on the countback system after the Pairs Round Five.

Three teams had tied on 20 points – however, Wolves were wrongly adjudged to be the team to miss out on the race-off.

In a statment, the Speedway Control Bureau said: “The SCB would like to apologise to the Wolverhampton team at the Premiership Pairs Round 5 at Belle Vue on Thursday 27th October where an error was made in the calcification of the results for the semi finals.

“On the countback system Wolverhampton should have qualified for the race off.”

It added that in SCB regulations, if more than a two-way tie the team with the highest scoring heat results will qualifu.

Under this regulation between the three tied teams Wolverhampton, Peterborough and Sheffield, this meant Sheffield should have missed out having not scored any 6 - 3 results in their favour, where as both Wolverhampton and Peterborough had one race each with a 6-3 advantage.