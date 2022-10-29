Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves given an apology after speedway error

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Speedway bosses have issued an apology to Wolverhampton after a scoring error led to them failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Speedway
Speedway

Calculations for the scoring on Thursday night at Belle Vue saw an error made on the countback system after the Pairs Round Five.

Three teams had tied on 20 points – however, Wolves were wrongly adjudged to be the team to miss out on the race-off.

In a statment, the Speedway Control Bureau said: “The SCB would like to apologise to the Wolverhampton team at the Premiership Pairs Round 5 at Belle Vue on Thursday 27th October where an error was made in the calcification of the results for the semi finals.

“On the countback system Wolverhampton should have qualified for the race off.”

It added that in SCB regulations, if more than a two-way tie the team with the highest scoring heat results will qualifu.

Under this regulation between the three tied teams Wolverhampton, Peterborough and Sheffield, this meant Sheffield should have missed out having not scored any 6 - 3 results in their favour, where as both Wolverhampton and Peterborough had one race each with a 6-3 advantage.

The fifth round positions have now been changed to Belle Bue in first place, Ipswich in second and Wolves in third, followed by Peterborough, Sheffield and King’s Lynn.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News