Wolves riders back on track in pairs action

By Russell Youll

The 2022 Premiership Pairs resumes tonight at Leicester’s Paul Chapman & Sons Arena.

Wolverhampton Speedway
Round Five was due to take place at Sheffield, but stadium unavailability at Owlerton has seen a late switch of venue.

Wolverhampton will be represented by Luke Becker and Steve Worrall while youngster Joe Thompson, who races for Leicester in the second tier, takes up the Rising Star position.

LINE-UPS:

IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Danny King, Anders Rowe KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Richie Worrall, Jason Edwards

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Jordan Jenkins

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Adam Ellis, Connor Mountain

WOLVERHAMPTON: Luke Becker, Steve Worrall, Joe Thompson

BELLE VUE: Brady Kurtz, Matej Zagar, Tom Brennan.

CURRENT STANDINGS: Ipswich 38, King’s Lynn 26, Sheffield 24, Belle Vue 22, Wolverhampton 10, Peterborough 8.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

