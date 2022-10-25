Wolves riders back on track in pairs action

Round Five was due to take place at Sheffield, but stadium unavailability at Owlerton has seen a late switch of venue.
Wolverhampton will be represented by Luke Becker and Steve Worrall while youngster Joe Thompson, who races for Leicester in the second tier, takes up the Rising Star position.
LINE-UPS:
IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Danny King, Anders Rowe KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Richie Worrall, Jason Edwards
PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Jordan Jenkins
SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Adam Ellis, Connor Mountain
WOLVERHAMPTON: Luke Becker, Steve Worrall, Joe Thompson
BELLE VUE: Brady Kurtz, Matej Zagar, Tom Brennan.
CURRENT STANDINGS: Ipswich 38, King’s Lynn 26, Sheffield 24, Belle Vue 22, Wolverhampton 10, Peterborough 8.