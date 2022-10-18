Aussie ace Nick Morris takes top honours

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves Olympique Finale

The Aussie ace produced an impressive ride in the grand final to work his way past British youngster Tom Brennan, who won the Premiership league title with Belle Vue last week.

Morris has been in fine form in front of the Parrys International Wolves faithful this season, particularly towards the back end of the year.

And he was pleased to round off his third campaign in the old gold and black with individual success.

“It’s always nice to win meetings and we had fun out there tonight,” Morris said.

“It was a nice way to cap off the season here and I hope the Wolves fans enjoyed a good night of racing.”

“It’s been a good solid season overall, it’s just a shame it didn’t end with silverware for the team.”

Morris was the only rider to win three of his five qualifying heats, but was joined by Wolves team-mate Luke Becker in the final who also scored 11 points. Home man Ryan Douglas was the last rider to make the final after scoring ten.

Wolverhampton skipper Sam Masters was a late withdrawal from the meeting after his partner gave birth to their second child earlier in the day.

The Parrys International Wolves now head into the winter break with attentions already turning towards 2023 team planning.

LADBROKES OLYMPIQUE FINAL, Wolverhampton

QUALIFYING SCORES: Luke Becker 11, Nick Morris 11, Ryan Douglas 10, Tom Brennan 10, Chris Harris 10, Paco Castagna 7, Ben Cook 7, Steve Worrall 7, Simon Lambert 6, Drew Kemp 6, Jacob Hook 3, Tom Spencer (res) 2, Tom Woolley (res) 0.