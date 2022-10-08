Sam Masters ‘gutted’ as Wolves ‘embarrassed’ in semi-final

Sam Masters and Steve Worrall IMAGE: Jeff Davies

The Parry’s International Wolves’ league season came to an inglorious end as they were outgunned 61-29.

Trailing by four points from Monday’s first leg at Monmore, the Parrys International Wolves always needed a big performance and for things to go their way in the return.

But what transpired at Owlerton on Thursday night was a dominant victory for the Tigers, consigning Wolves to defeat at this stage for the third successive season – having lost to the eventual champions in both 2019 and 2021. Masters did put a race win on the board in the first heat, but such successes were few and far between, and the next three races saw the home side quickly extend their advantage.

Masters said: “That was pretty embarrassing with the scoreline over the two legs.

“Sheffield were, obviously, the better team and we’ve lost to a really good team.

“I’m not going to stand here and make any excuses, we lost to a good team and that’s that, we’re gutted.”