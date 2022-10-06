Nick Morris: Wolves can fight back to reach final

Wolverhampton Wolves in action

The Parrys International Wolves head to Sheffield tonight (7.30pm) for the second leg of their semi-final.

The Monmore men have it all to do though having slipped to a 47-43 defeat in their home fixture at Monmore Green on Monday night.

A last heat 5-1 from Morris and skipper Sam Masters halved their deficit though and only time will tell how much of a significant race result that was.

Sheffield have lost just one fixture in South Yorkshire all season long – but that was at the hands of the Wolfpack back in May.

The two have played out some fascinating speedway contests this year with four of their clashes going down to a last-heat decider.

And while Sheffield may now be favourites to set up a Grand Final date with Belle Vue, Morris says the Wolves will be giving it their all to upset the odds.

“All the boys know that this is doable,” he said. “It’s never ideal to go into the second leg off a defeat but we’re not throwing the towel in yet.

“We’ve gone to Sheffield this season and won already. Four points is four points – we’ve just got to go there and win again.

“We don’t want to bow out of these play-offs and we don’t want our season to end here.

“So if we all turn up there and ride that place how we know we can, then we could pull it off.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth has warned his side of any complacency ahead of the meeting.

The Greater Manchester-born racer, who won the Elite League with Wolverhampton in 2016, is only too aware of how things can change in the blink of an eye and has demanded another professional job from the Tigers.

“It’s the play-offs. At the end of the day and anything can happen,” he said. “I’ve been in play-offs before and I’ve been around them and I’ve seen some strange things happen.

“A four-point lead is something we’re very happy with but the attitude for us now is that it’s 0-0 again.

“We need to treat it as though there’s no advantage, that we need to go again and that it’s a fresh page.

“It’s not going to be easy. Wolverhampton have got some good riders who always seem to go good around Sheffield so we need to be on it from the get-go.”

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Lewis Kerr, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak, Justin Sedgmen, Connor Mountain.