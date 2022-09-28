Wolves boss Peter Adams has a fall in pits ahead of postponed meet

Wolves team manager Peter Adams (Jonathan Hipkiss)

Adams slipped and fell in the pits after the parade lap ahead of the eventual rained-off meeting.

And after suffering ‘facial injuries and some bad bruising to his chest area’, Wolves’ team manager is now back resting at home.

A statement on Wolves’ website read: “Everyone at Wolverhampton Speedway would like to send best wishes to team manager Peter Adams.

“The Parrys International Wolves chief took a nasty fall in the pits following the parade of Monday’s, eventual, rained-off semi-final with Sheffield.

“The Shifnal-based boss suffered facial injuries and some bad bruising to his chest area and is now resting up at home.

“Fellow management members, riders, staff, volunteers and supporters would like to wish Peter a speedy recovery – it goes without saying his presence, experience and influence in and around the pits for next Monday’s (October 3, 7.30) rearranged semi-final is vital – SO COME ON PETER, GET WELL SOON... THE WOLFPACK ARE WITH YOU!”

Wolves host Sheffield at Monmore on Monday (7.30pm) in the first leg of the semi-finals before travelling north for the second leg on Thursday. Should Wolves win through then final dates will be arranged.