Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten frustrated as play-off is rained off

Wolverhampton Speedway Promoter Chris Van Straaten

The Parrys International Wolves saw their scheduled play-off semi-final with Sheffield washed out at Monmore Green last night.

It’s the third time in three seasons torrential rain has poured on the night of their home leg at the business end of the campaign.

Plans have been swiftly made to re-stage the fixture next Monday (October 3, 7.30) with the decider at Sheffield 72 hours later (Thursday, October 6, 7.30).

And whilst naturally frustrated by another weather affected showpiece, Van Straaten insists his side’s focus now turns instantly to a closer run Semi-Final next week.

“It’s always been the most frustrating part of the job as a speedway promoter,” Van Straaten said.

“We’ve had some lovely weather recently and here we come, play-off, most important meeting of the year and it’s been destroyed again by the rain.

“It’s more important in an aggregate competition that both tracks complete 15 races though.

“So it was no good starting and trying to fight your way through, everybody has to have a fair balance.