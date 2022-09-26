Wolves take on the table-toppers in play-offs

Peter Adams (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves finished fourth in the regular standings and will now take on the table toppers with the second leg in South Yorkshire on October 6.

It’s the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Monmore men have qualified for the play-offs and have their sights set on a first league title since 2016.

And Wolves have enjoyed some thrilling tussles with Sheffield this year with four of their six meetings going down to a last heat decider.

Team manager Peter Adams is anticipating another close battle with the Tigers - and is also glad to have the home leg first.

“We do like that,” he said.

“It’s what we often used to choose to do when we had the pick; it’s a good business decision and it’s also something we prefer with on track matters as well.

“We like to try and establish some form of lead to take into the away leg and as a team we’re ready.

“We’ve had some close meetings with Sheffield this season both at their place and at Wolverhampton.

“We’re two strong teams and this is the time of the season where we need to strike our best form.”

Both teams are at full strength with Sheffield including Grand Prix Star Jack Holder, former British Champion Adam Ellis and former Wolves racers Kyle Howarth and Tobiasz Musielak.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.