Wolves making play-off plans

Speedway

King’s Lynn’s failure to beat Sheffield ensured the Parrys International Wolves qualified for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Black Country outfit still have one regular fixture left to come, away to King’s Lynn on Thursday, September 22 (7.30pm).

The Parrys International Wolves can confirm that their home leg of the semi-finals will take place on Monday, September 26 (7.30pm), with their opponents still to be decided.