Wolves making play-off plans

Speedway

Wolverhampton Speedway are making preparations for the Premiership play-offs after their place in the top four was confirmed on Thursday.

King’s Lynn’s failure to beat Sheffield ensured the Parrys International Wolves qualified for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Black Country outfit still have one regular fixture left to come, away to King’s Lynn on Thursday, September 22 (7.30pm).

The Parrys International Wolves can confirm that their home leg of the semi-finals will take place on Monday, September 26 (7.30pm), with their opponents still to be decided.

The 2022 Premiership Play-Offs will see first take on fourth and second face third after the cut-off date.

