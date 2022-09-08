Wolves pair to return for restaged speedway final

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Steve Worrall.

The original event was rained off after 12 heats in August at Belle Vue’s National Speedway Stadium with the result not standing.

A new date of Sunday, September 18 (3pm) has now been confirmed at the Manchester venue with the original 16 named riders invited back.

The date has been chosen to ensure rider availability amongst that original field, subject to injuries, while also enabling the senior league programme to continue as scheduled.

Tickets for the meeting will be available from www.bellevue-speedway.com , and supporters who were present at the initial staging are reminded that they are entitled to a £10 discount on admission.

This discount can be applied to online bookings for ticket holders who booked online for the original event.

Supporters who purchased on the night should present their re-admission ticket at the stadium in order to qualify for the discount, the meeting will also be televised live on Eurosport.

The meeting will again honour legendary broadcaster and commentator Nigel Pearson, who died earlier this year.

Supporters will be given the opportunity to vote for the winner of the inaugural Nigel Pearson Award, which will be presented after the meeting to the rider judged to have provided the most entertainment.

After Heat 20, four candidates will be nominated for the award, and supporters will then be able to vote in a Twitter poll for the most entertaining rider.