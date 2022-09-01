Ryan Douglas back - but Steve Worrall is still out for Wolverhampton

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Ryan Douglas.

Ryan Douglas, who missed Monday’s double header against Belle Vue, has declared himself fit and will race in South Yorkshire.

But Steve Worrall, who raced in Manchester on Monday dinnertime before pulling out of the night fixture, has again been ruled out with a recurrence of a back injury.

Rider replacement will operate with Douglas, Nick Morris, Leon Flint and Drew Kemp eligible to cover his outings following the release of the new greensheet averages. While anything but perfection from King’s Lynn in their final five fixtures would be enough for the Parrys International Wolves, one more league point would mathematically secure their play-off place.

And after a morale-boosting Bank Holiday four pointer against Belle Vue, skipper Sam Masters believes things could be heading back in the right direction for the Wolves at just the right time.

“We were on the back foot on Monday,” Masters said. “First being without Dougy and having to run rider replacement over two meetings, then Stevie got injured and I’m nowhere near 100 per cent fit myself either.

“So we had to dig really deep and yet somehow, we still got the job done in the end.

“I think that shows just how strong we really are to do what we did with a patched-up team and while we’ve still got two league meetings to go, there’s a few weeks yet before those play-offs start and we’ll have time to get back to full fitness by then.

“Right now though we just want to keep the ball rolling.

“Like I said we had a good couple of meetings against Belle Vue despite missing a few riders and despite not having a fully fit team and we reminded everyone what we’re about I guess.

“It would be nice if we could go and get something out of Sheffield – we’ve had some really close meetings with them this year.

“We just want to keep trying to build some form and that would be really good for confidence as a team.”

Sheffield: Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr, Adam Ellis R/R, Kyle Howarth, Jack Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Connor Mountain.