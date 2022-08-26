Wolverhampton's Sam Masters takes Championship title

Sam Masters

The Aussie ace, who only made his comeback from a broken collarbone and dislocated shoulder less than one week ago, joint top scored in the qualifying heats alongside Parrys International Wolves team-mate Ryan Douglas on 12 points.

The pair took their place in a bruising Grand Final though as they were both involved in a big first bend pile-up, with Douglas unable to take his place in the rerun. But Masters picked himself up to get the better of home man Danny King and Lewis Kerr in the second attempt.

Masters said: “It was adrenaline that got me through it all.

“I have to thank my boys back in the pits who did an awesome job of getting the bike together; it was a bit twisted and needed some work done to it.

“I was riding through the pain-barrier all night and that is why I knew I needed to make the starts.

“I just don’t have the strength to chase from the back and so was pleased to make the start in that final.

“It’s nice to have won this for the second time, the last time I wasn’t fancied at all for it and now I have won one by being among the favourites.”