Wolves could confirm their play-off place tonight

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Luke Becker.

The Parry’s International Wolves moved up to second on Monday night with a third straight home win.

The Monmore men now have the opportunity to consolidate their place in the top four and close the gap on the league leaders.

And with all six Premiership clubs in action tonight, Peter Adams’ side could potentially have their play-off place confirmed.

Earlier in the season, Wolves went mighty close to an away victory at Foxhall only to concede a last heat 5-1. Speaking ahead of tonight’s fixture, in-form American ace Luke Becker said: “That one was pretty hard to take but hopefully we can get there and get the win this time

“We fought real hard against Sheffield on Monday and that was a pretty big result for us

“We want to finish the season strongly and we know Ipswich won’t be easy but as always we’ll go there and give it our best shot.”

Ipswich: Jason Doyle, Paul Starke, Danny King, Rohan Tungate, Troy Batchelor, Aaron Summers, Danyon Hume.