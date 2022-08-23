Third home win on the spin as team triumphs

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves v Sheffield Tigers - Monday 22nd August 2022

It was a third home win on the spin as the Parrys International Wolves took a step closer to the play-offs.

The hosts provided six of the opening seven race winners – but a run of last places meant the scores were still level at 21-21 at that point. Sheffield took an early lead with a 5-1 in the reserves race and it looked as though Wolves were going to respond instantly in Heat Three.

Luke Becker cleared off to take the chequered flag with ease, but partner Ryan Douglas got slightly out of shape on lap two allowing former Wolf Kyle Howarth to come through to take second.

Nick Morris produced a big opening lap to get ahead of the visiting pairing in Heat Four before Becker made it back-to-back race wins in the fifth.

After winning his opening ride, Steve Worrall was left stone cold last in Heat Six after anticipating the start, while skipper Sam Masters recovered from an opening last place to return to winning ways on his return from a broken collarbone.

Another fifth 3-3 was on the cards in Heat Seven until mechanical gremlins kicked in for Howarth, allowing Drew Kemp to claim the third place point behind Morris, who like Becker, made it two from two.

Youngster Leon Flint led Grand Prix star Jack Holder for the very early stages of Heat Eight, before the Speedway of Nations winner came through to pick up just a second race victory for the visitors.

The hosts hit the front for the first time in Heat Nine when Douglas and Becker combined for a first 5-1 – Douglas gated ahead of his opponents while the latter charged underneath Tobiasz Musielak into bend two to move into second.

Masters produced a fine outside move around Howarth off bend four to take the tenth before Morris’ unbeaten start was ended by an impressive ride from Musielak who dived underneath into the final couple of bends.

Becker completed his programmed rides unbeaten with another quick start in Heat 12 before Masters and Morris held off Holder in Heat 13 with just two points between the two sides.

Douglas came out on top of a fantastic battle with Howarth to make it back-to-back successes while Peter Adams’ reserve switch Flint rode smartly to take an all-important third place.

With the scores at 44-40 it set up a last heat decider. With Howarth clear out front, Masters spun out on bend three and Musielak came underneath Becker. But the American repaid the compliment on the next lap to seal another vital victory.

Next up for the Parrys International Wolves it’s a trip to Ipswich on Thursday (August 25, 7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 46: Luke Becker 13+1, Nick Morris 9+1, Sam Masters 8, Ryan Douglas 7, Steve Worrall 4+1, Leon Flint 4, Drew Kemp 1.