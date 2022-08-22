Sam Masters returns for Wolverhampton play-off push

Sam Masters

The Parrys International Wolves captain suffered a broken collarbone and dislocated shoulder just over three weeks ago.

But following successful surgery and intense physio in Poland, he made his comeback well ahead of schedule on Friday night at Edinburgh scoring 9+1 in the process.

And in another boost to Peter Adams’ side Steve Worrall is set to take his place despite a heavy crash at Poole on Wednesday.

Tonight’s meeting is the penultimate regular home league fixture for the Monmore men and promoter Chris Van Straaten hopes to see his side take another big step towards the play-offs with a third straight win in the Black Country - but is anticipating a close contest.

“Sheffield are a team who haven’t quite got going the way some expected yet,” he said.

“They were many people’s pre-season favourites don’t forget.

“For me though, they’ve still got a very solid, capable side and it’s going to be a tough meeting on Monday, especially with Tobiasz Musielak seemingly wanting to prove a point every time he comes back to Monmore Green nowadays.

“It’s really pleasing to be at full strength ourselves; we’re still in a relatively strong position, but there’s still work for us to do.”

Sheffield are led by Jack Holder who qualified for next year’s Grand Prix Series in the GP Challenge over the weekend and also include former Wolves Elite League winner Kyle Howarth.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.